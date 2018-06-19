RKS Passenger Numbers Continue To Climb In May

Passenger numbers at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport continued to increase in May and during the first 5 months of the year.

ROCK SPRINGS – For the 17th straight month, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport saw a significant increase in passengers choosing RKS for their air travel needs.

RKS served 4,111 passengers during the month, a 31.72% percent increase compared with May 2017. For the year, the airport’s passenger traffic is up 17.50% percent compared to the same period in 2017.

“The growth that RKS is experiencing is the result of the convenience that people find in traveling to and from our airport along with new lower fares and incredible reliability,” said Devon Brubaker, Airport Director, in a statement. “It highlights the trust that passengers and the business community have in us. We appreciate these relationships and are constantly working to exceed our customers’ needs and expectations.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The airport announced in early April 2018 that, in addition to low fares to Denver, new lower fares had been introduced beyond Denver on United Airlines. Through continued work with its airline partners, the airport is delivering on years of dedication to develop an airport that Southwest Wyoming can be proud to call their own.

With over 16,784 total passengers using the airport so far in 2018, the airport’s airline partners are starting to take notice of Southwest Wyoming as a viable air carrier market.

“As travelers make their airport choices, we expect RKS to be the airport of choice for many more travelers with the lower fares in place. With the anticipated increase in passengers, we fully expect opportunities for additional flights and destinations in the future.”

Passengers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes before their flight to ensure a stress-free experience. With the fuller flights, this is more critical then ever to ensure an on-time departure with all scheduled passengers.

Travelers are invited to check out the new lowers fares at www.united.com and utilize the airport’s cost comparison tool at http://www.flyrks.com/flight-info/.

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 40,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.