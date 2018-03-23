RKS to Texas: A Winter Getaway

Hi my name is Ralph Faler and I live in Pinedale.

During the winter, I like to travel to Texas to visit friends, hunt hogs, fish, and relax to get out of the snow for a few days.

I used to fly out of Jackson, but have flown out of Rock Springs for a few years now.

It is a great place for me to fly out of, small and quiet. I don’t have to stress about big city traffic. A short trip to Denver and you can go anywhere from there.

On February 7th, I flew to Texas to get away. I had a great trip. Fished for Red Fish in Louisiana, shot a couple of hogs, and a nice bobcat.

As always, the food is great. Whataburger is always my first stop. Why can’t they build these everywhere?

Spending time with friends and getting out of the snow is relaxing. After a quick visit, it is time to get back.

Arriving back to Rock Springs is also hassle free. Your bags come through quickly and it is a short walk to your vehicle.

Next spring we have a trip to Africa planned. You can bet Southwest Regional Airport is where we will start this amazing trip!

