RKS to Kentucky: Destination Derby!

The phrase ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’ comes to mind while ruminating on my trip to the 2018 144th Kentucky Derby with my mom.

This is a trip my mom and I can check off our bucket lists. It’s been a goal of ours for many years to get there one day. We watch the derby every year on TV together.

Kentucky Bound

We decided to fly out of our local Rock Springs airport for convenience sake, and we love supporting local. We had an early flight in order to get to Louisville, Kentucky with plenty of time to enjoy the pre-derby events.

In just a few minutes we arrived at the local airport. It was really nice to not have to stand in an hour-long security line in Salt Lake City or Denver; just a few minutes and we were ready to board the plane. The airport employees were all very jovial and helpful. Local TSA agent Tina Walker put our minds at ease and a smile on our faces so early in the morning. I would list them all if I remembered their names.

It was a great start to an unforgettable trip. We boarded the plane and we were off!

Kentucky Home

We arrived in Louisville, Kentucky and the air was a buzz.

We planned to attend two days of races at Churchill Downs; The Kentucky Oaks on Friday and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. I am sure glad we decided to attend two days of races because the sun was shining for us at least one of the two days.

Kentucky Oaks

When we arrived at Churchill Downs, the twin spires rose high above a vibrant crowd. We were immersed in colors, dresses, suits, bow-ties and big, big, big hats. There was a general excitement among the crowd; it was intoxicating.

The day of the Oaks was my day. The official flower for the race is the Lily. My name is Lilly! Everyone in attendance wears pink. The official drink of the Kentucky Oaks is the Oaks Lily (also pink). This quickly became my drink of the weekend and my new favorite cocktail. To top it off, my hat was adorned with large Calla Lilies.

It was my lucky day! We bet on races throughout the day with no luck. On the 10th race of the day I bet a perfecta box on the two horses I thought would come in 1st and 2nd. It was a long shot. And… I won!!!

I bet $4 and won $80!

Oaks Lily

1 oz. Grey Goose Vodka

1 oz. sweet and sour mix

3 oz. cranberry juice

splash of Triple Sec

Mix the ingredients and place the Oaks Lily in a stemless wine glass with crushed ice, add a straw and garnish with a blackberry and lemon slice. (A Churchill Downs bartender used a splash of 7 Up on top. Yum!)

Kentucky Derby

The day of the Derby finally arrived. It was our second day at the races, and our feet were wet… literally. This year’s Kentucky Derby was the wettest derby on record! Derby-goers filled the room to the brim.

Watch the video below for my tour of the “Courtyard.”

As the minutes counted down to the 144th Kentucky Derby, we donned our clear plastic ponchos and braved the pouring rain to witness the historical event. Humid and wet, anticipation hung in the air. The roar of the crowd grew as the thoroughbreds thundered closer and closer to the finish line.

The loud speaker cheered out, ‘And it’s Justify!’ The crowd erupted in screams, cheering. The rain was relentless but so was the excitement.

As for us, we didn’t win any bets on the Derby but we won in memories. It was an unforgettable experience. Who knows, maybe we’ll fly out of RKS again for the 145th Kenducky Derby next year!

