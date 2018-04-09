RKS to Chino: A Thanksgiving Reunion

Hello, my name is Kathy Gilbert and I want to tell you about a recent family get-together that was made possible by the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

I have two sisters and the three of us had not been together for 10 years. We also had not been together for a holiday for much longer….until this past Thanksgiving.

My oldest sister and her daughter drove from Texas to Chino in Southern California. At the last minute, I decided to join them for Thanksgiving.

Although it was last minute, I was able to book a flight from our Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to LAX at a very reasonable price!

I arrived the day before Thanksgiving, in time to participate it the dinner preparations and the frivolity that came along with it. We spent many hours talking about old times and old friends, and family members who have passed on.

It was a wonderful trip and I am so grateful that we have a wonderful airport to serve the needs of our community!!

Share Your Travel Story

Submit your travelogue when you fly out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and you could win two FREE airline tickets to Denver!

Travel is so enlightening! Your travelogue might be about adventuring to the big city–the incredible food and culture. You could escape to a wild, natural place like the ocean or a national park. Perhaps you have an out-of-the-way spot or a little known travel destination you must share.

Not only could your incredible story and photos be posted on SweetwaterNOW, you’ll be entered to win tickets to Denver.

Another set of tickets will be given away in May 2018 and the winner will be chosen by a panel of SweetwaterNOW and Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport staff.

Read the rules here.

