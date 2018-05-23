RKS to Tampa: A Wedding Adventure

Hi, we’re Kevin and Laurie Kolar and this is our travel story.
We started our wedding adventure by leaving the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport on April 19, 2018. It was 33 degrees and we were dressed in shorts and flip flops. We were heading to Tampa, FL and then off to the Western Caribbean.
Day 1: We arrived in Tampa late that afternoon. We just chilled at a friend’s house enjoying the warm weather.
Day 2: We were off to Clearwater Beach. Spent the day at the Sugar Sand Festival admiring all the amazing sand sculptures and did some shopping on Pier 60. Watched some sidewalk performers too.
Day 3: We had lunch with our friends Tammy and George Henry at Pincher’s Restaurant. Yummy!! Later we met up with our traveling friends (Best Man and Matron of Honor) Scott and Ronda Strother. We then headed downtown Tampa for the Seafood and Music Festival. We had the most amazing crab cakes ever!!! Drank some Johnny Walker Red with ginger beer and a lime. It was very good and refreshing. I Kevin, bought a bright yellow McClaren for my future Bride. LOL (JK) The next morning we disembarked on our latest adventure. We sailed to the Western Caribbean on the “Rhapsody Of The Seas” and getting married at sea!
Day 4: First stop was Key West, FL. We did some sightseeing and went to the Southern Most point in the U.S. We stopped by the famous “Sloppy Joes Bar” where we enjoyed the BEST nacho’s ever and some adult beverages. We went back to the ship for a wonderful dinner and watched the sunset. It was a beautiful evening, making it the most perfect way to spend our last night of being single. The next day were to be married at 2pm. on the ship somewhere between Key West, FL and Cozumel, Mexico in international waters.
Day 5: We woke up to room service bringing us a very nice breakfast. After breakfast Laurie went to have her hair done and hung out with Ronda her Matron of Honor getting ready and dressed. I got dressed in our cabin and then Scott and I headed up to the Viking Crown Lounge where we would be married. Scott and I enjoyed a few beverages before the ceremony. At 2pm Laurie and Ronda arrived. Laurie and I were married by the Captain of the ship (Captain Juan Caranti). The ceremony was amazing!! After the ceremony, our photographer took pictures of us all over the ship. The “Rhapsody Of The Seas” will always be a special ship to us. We were treated like royalty!! We later went to the casino to try our luck as a new couple. At dinner, we enjoyed champagne and our wedding cake!
Day 6: We sailed into Cozumel, Mexico. The four of us spent the day at the Mayan Ruins in Tulum. It was simply amazing.
Then we went back to the ship for a fabulous dinner. After dinner we were chosen to participate in the “Love And Marriage” game. There were a few things revealed that are better off kept secret. Lol Even though we didn’t win, it sure was a lot of fun.
Day 7: We arrived in Belize. We were tendered off the ship to “Starfish Island” where we played in the water and laid in the sun with fruity drinks and ice cold beer. Later, we went back to the ship for dinner and a comedy show.
Day 8: We were in Costa Maya, Mexico. We went to the Maya Chan Resort. We had a wild taxi ride to get there. (Holy cow those drivers are nuts!) We were treated like Kings and Queens with all the food and drinks you could stand. We spent the day in lounge chairs and hammocks. Kevin decided to ride the coconut tree!!
Day 9: We spent at sea planning our next cruise, packing and saying goodbye to our new friends that we had make that week. It is the saddest thing on a cruise ship when you see everyone’s luggage lined up in the hallway. It is the sign that your amazing cruise is over. That evening we attended the crazy “QUEST” game for some fun and laughs. For Kevin and I, this was a Fairytale Wedding come true!!
Kevin and Laurie Kolar Est. 4/24/2018
