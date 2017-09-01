Win FREE Airline Tickets by Sharing Your Travel Story

Oh, the Places You’ll Go…

Your Story, Our Airport

Submit your travel story when you fly out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport and you could win two FREE airline tickets to Denver!

Travel is so enlightening! Your travelogue might be about adventuring to the big city–the incredible food and culture. You could escape to a wild, natural place like the ocean or a national park. Perhaps you have an out-of-the-way spot or a little known travel destination you must share.

Not only could your incredible story and photos be posted on SweetwaterNOW, you’ll be entered to win tickets to Denver.

The first set of tickets will be given away in October and the winner will be chosen by a panel of SweetwaterNOW and Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport staff.

The Rules

To be eligible you must meet the following criteria:

You must fly in or out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport for the trip in your story. Trip must have been taken within the last year. Travelogue must contain at least three (3) photos from your trip and a short caption explaining each photo. Also include YOUR NAME, DATES OF TRAVEL, DESTINATION, and CONTACT PHONE NUMBER Submissions will be judged on overall experience, interesting photos, writing, and level to which the entry is interesting or engaging Submissions that show you at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport will get an extra boost during judging!

SEND YOUR SUBMISSION TO TravelStory@SweetwaterNOW.com

Other things to know:

You can submit more than one trip, as long as they meet the above criteria

Submitting a travel story allows the airport and SweetwaterNOW the rights to share the stories, photos, etc. in their articles and marketing.

