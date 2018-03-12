RN Students Receive Scholarships

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Gabby Seilbach and Leah Faler won the Memorial Hospital and Rotary RN Scholarships.

Both Leah and Gabby thanked the Hospital and Rotary and also commented on how strong the nursing program at WWCC is and how much it has changed their lives for the better.

Tim Savage approached Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, in 2017 about partnering with Rotary to provide two scholarships to encourage LPN graduates to continue their education and fulfill a need in our county for registered nurses. “Tiffany didn’t hesitate and made it happen,” said Savage. “Not only that, but she volunteered to help pick the winners from a very strong field of applicants.”

Both Leah and Gabby are excellent students and have volunteered many service hours to the community through worthwhile organizations such as Student Nurses Association to Community Connections. Both have demonstrated a strong desire to stay and care for patients here in Sweetwater County.

A special thank you to Leann Randall and Summer Van Kam who volunteered their time to make this event possible.