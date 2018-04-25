Robb Slaughter Announces Re-Election Bid

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter has announced that he will be seeking re-election in 2018. “The next few years will be a period of growth and change here in Sweetwater County, and I would like to continue as an integral part of it”, Slaughter said.

“I am running based on the belief that I can continue to manage the Office of Treasurer

in a professional manner and provide the level of service that the residents of Sweetwater

County deserves and have come to expect. With the help of my “outstanding” staff and

the support personnel at the county, we have continued to streamline services and

have been able to offer new technologies to help make things easier for our residents.

We have continued to refine the services that we have implemented in the last few

years to allow taxpayers to make payments online for both property taxes and motor

vehicle licensing. With my influence and experience, I hope to help legislators provide

new innovation that will continue to keep us on the cutting edge of technology in the

future also”, Slaughter added.

“It is a constant challenge adapting to the dynamic changes occurring in Sweetwater

County and the State of Wyoming,” Slaughter said. “The nature of our mineral-based

economy makes it difficult to budget and provide cash flows to fund our local government

in an efficient manner. These challenges and the task of managing an investment portfolio of various funds and for different entities that is over $50 million keeps the job interesting and creates unique challenges which I enjoy.”

A lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, Slaughter has been active in many local boards

and organizations. He is a past President of the Wyoming Association of County

Treasurers has served as a member of the Wyoming Intergovernmental Mineral Policy

Advisory Committee and the Wyoming Tax Administration Team. In addition to these

functions, Slaughter has served on numerous committees dedicated to renovating

Wyoming tax policy and motor vehicle registration laws. Most recently, Slaughter served

as an appointee to Governor Mead’s 2015 Tax Force on Minerals Interim Study.

Slaughter added, “My experience, my loyal staff and the network that I have created

make me the best candidate for this office. I have been fortunate to develop excellent

relationships with the other elected officials in Sweetwater County along with many

State Officials and Legislators. The financial professionals that I work with are also excellent and provide the best advice possible for managing the County’s finances. The

interaction of the Treasurer and their staff with the other County and State Offices is critical

to our continued success. If I am re-elected, I will do my best to ensure that

Sweetwater County residents receive the most professional service possible”.