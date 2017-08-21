Robert "Bob" W. VanValkenburg (April 19, 1959 - August 11, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Robert “Bob” W. VanValkenburg, 58, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on April 19, 1959 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Robert “Skip” Leo VanValkenburg and Enid Joan Simkin.

Mr. VanValkenburg attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1978 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He was an Assistant Superintendent and heavy equipment operator for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for 38 years; he retired in March of 2017.

Mr. VanValkenburg enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He was also a self-proclaimed cribbage expert and loved going for rides in the country listening to Bob Seger or ACDC. Bob would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need.

He was known to go above and beyond to help the residents of Sweetwater County. As Bob Seger would say “There I Go, Turn the Page.”

Survivors include one daughter Abriel VanValkenburg of Casper, Wyoming; one sister Bernie Keslar and husband Matt of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four nieces; Kendra Scott and husband Ray; Kenidee Scott, Kolbee Scott, and Karley Keslar; seven nephews; Kyle VanValkenburg and wife Toni, Kasey Keslar and wife Kim, Tristan VanValkenburg, Kaden VanValkenburg, Kyler VanValkenburg, Kasen Keslar, and Kael Keslar, one aunt Marilyn Juhl of Denver, Colorado; one uncle Howie VanValkenburg of Rock Springs, Wyoming; close friends Mike Evans, Rick Roccabruna and his family, and Cheri McMurry, all of Rock Springs; several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Skip and Enid VanValkenburg; maternal grandparents Bill and Jeannette Simkin, one uncle Bob Tatman and longtime friend Rich Confer.

Cremation will take place, and graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will be conducted immediately following graveside services at Santa Fe Southwest Grill at 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming

