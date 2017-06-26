Robert Confer (September 4, 1956 – June 21, 2017)

RIVERTON — Bob was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Tom and Christine Confer. He married Melissa Cole on August 21, 1976. They had three kids and many business adventures taking them to Lander in 1988, where he owned Culligan Water. In 1992, they moved to Riverton where they own the Bull Steak House. Bob was active in the community through Rotary and the Wind River Visitors Council. He enjoyed the great outdoors, taking many hunting and fishing trips, and spending time with his grandkids. “Not bad for a poor boy from Rock Springs.”

Bob is survived by his wife, Melissa Confer; his children, Rob Confer, Sarah Witzel and Hays Confer; sister Cheryl Confer, and brothers Tom and Ken Confer of Rock Springs, WY and his eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Christine Confer of Rock Springs; and his brother, Richard Confer of Rock Springs.

A memorial service will be on Tuesday, June 27 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at The Riverton Fireman Drill Field on the corner of Sunset and College View Drive. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers.