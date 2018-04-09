Robert Hugh Fletcher (October 19, 1937 - April 5, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Robert Hugh Fletcher, 80, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Sage View Care Center following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Fletcher was born October 19, 1937, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Robert Young Fletcher and Faye Jane Roberts Fletcher,

He was married to Edith Warren in Worland, Wyoming.

Mr. Fletcher was a United States Army Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1962.

He was employed by Easton Express as a truck driver for over thirty years, He retired in 1994. He also was a driver for Salt Creek and Consolidated Freight Lines.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

His interests included Fishing, camping, hunting, international days, concerts in the park, rock hunting and spoiling grandchildren.

Mr. Fletcher belonged to the Teamsters Union for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Kraft of Shoshone, Wyoming and Brad Fletcher and wife Theresa of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Anita Thacker and husband Terry of North Dakota and Karen Montoya and husband Jerry of New York, one brother in law Ron Shanks of Rock Springs, Wyoming and one sister in law Gay Fletcher of Pinedale, Wyoming, eighteen grandchildren, Dean Allen Muir, Aleisha McPherson, Sandra Galvin, Katieann Muir, Ashley Kraft, Anthony, Blake, Elizabeth, Natosha, Jerome, Stephen and Travis, twenty five great-grandchildren several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Edith, one brother Gilbert Fletcher, two sisters, Margie Shanks and Kathy Maldonado, and two nephews Robbie Fletcher and Kenny Fletcher.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

