Robert John Hay (December 31, 1925 - April 30, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Robert John Hay, 92, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past three years and former resident of South Ogden, Utah and died following a brief illness,

Mr. Hay was born December 31, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Herbert Hay and Isabell Kennedy Hay.

He married Barbara Weber on March 30, 1945, in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Mr.Hay served with the United States Army during World War II from 1944 through 1946

He was employed by Harold Peterson Company as a bricklayer for 50 years. He was a foreman for 20 years at the same company.

His interests included being an avid tennis player, a fan of Notre Dame and The Chicago Cubs and talking about politics.

Survivors include his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Hay of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Robert Hay and wife Mary Messmer of Denton, Texas, two daughters, Lynn Himebauch of Shawano, Wisconsin, Peggy Little and husband Kim of Rock Springs, Wyoming, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Herbert Hay and Eugene Hay.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military graveside services and Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

