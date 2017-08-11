Robert Lewis Jewkes (October 26, 1937 - August 6, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Robert Lewis Jewkes, 79, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at his home. A longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Moab, Utah, Mr. Jewkes died following a brief illness.

He was born on October 26, 1937, in Orangeville, Utah, the son of Bryant R. and Mary Elizabeth Price Jewkes.

Mr. Jewkes attended schools in Orangeville, Utah and was a 1955 graduate of Emery High School.

He married Joan Olsen in 1956, and they divorced in 1972. He later married Rena L. Lowe Jewkes in Las Vegas, Nevada in June of 1977 and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2015.

Mr. Jewkes was employed as a miner at Hidden Splendor Uranium Mine in Moab, Utah from 1955 until 1967. He went to work for Texas Gulf as a miner and worked there for forty -two years and retired in 1997.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350.

His interests included bowling, golfing, pitching horseshoes, and fishing.

Survivors include four sons Mike Jewkes and wife Letty, Paul Jewkes and wife Natalie and James Newmeyer and wife Misty all of Green River, WY and Daniel Newmeyer and wife Raquel of Rock Springs, WY; Peggy McKenzie and husband Brian of Green River, Wyoming; one brother Jim Jewkes and wife Pam of Castledale, Utah; one sister Kathlean Beckstead of Orangeville, UT; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one daughter Candace Newmeyer; three brothers Terry Jewkes, Don Jewkes and William Jewkes who died in infancy; two sisters Mary Lou Gordon and Leah Jewkes.

Cremation has taken place, military honors and graveside services with inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

