Robert Louis Kozeal (September 2, 1963 - March 8, 2018).

MARBLETON — Robert Louis Kozeal died unexpectedly on March 8, 2018, in Marbleton, Wyoming.

Bob was born on September 2, 1963, in Yuma, CO and was the fourth of six children born to Richard and Barbara Olson-Kozeal, formerly of Burwell, NE and Big Piney, WY respectively.

Bob moved to Big Piney with his dad Richard and his three brothers in the summer of 1977 from Sheridan, WY. Bob lived in Big Piney for most of his life.

It was in high school that he met the only woman he would ever love, his ex-wife Kelli Cole. From that love his two sons Jarrod and Kyle were born.

Bob was an avid fly fisherman, so it wasn’t uncommon to find him at his favorite lake, river or stream in Sublette County or the surrounding areas with his fishing pole in one hand and a beer in the other. He would call his brother Doug whenever he knew Doug had a day off from work and say “let’s go fishing “and of course Doug was just as eager to go, so off they went. Not only did Bob have a passion for fishing but he enjoyed going camping with family and friends in the mountains surrounding Big Piney. He also enjoyed spending time searching for arrowheads located on the surface of the ground, respecting the laws that govern collecting arrowheads.

Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara Kozeal, his grandparents Elmer & Louise Olson of Ft. Collins, CO and Max and Margaret Bentley of Burwell, NE as well as uncles, aunts and cousins.

Surviving are his sons Jarrod Kozeal from Windsor, CO and Kyle and Tasha Kozeal from Cheyenne, WY. As well as his sisters Terry Moser from Gillette, WY and Becky Wilson from Mt. Vernon, WA. His three brothers and their wives, Joe and Margaret Kozeal from Big Piney, WY, Bill and Renee Kozeal from Van Orin, IL and Doug and Tammy Kozeal from Big Piney, WY, as well as numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and so on.

Bob loved the beautiful mountains around Big Piney and the simplicity that life offered in this quaint little town and so to honor their beloved brother his siblings will have a celebration of life for him near Middle Piney Lake in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on a date yet to be announced.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to a memorial fund in Bob’s name at any branch of the Bank of the West.