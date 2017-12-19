Robert Lynn Cudney (June 30, 1958 - December 17, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Robert Lynn Cudney, 59 of Green River Wyoming returned to his heavenly home December 17, 2017. Robert was born June 30th, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is the son of Bobby Joe Cudney and Donna June Lewis. His family moved to Utah, he attended schools in Sunset and Clearfield. He returned to Green River Wyoming in 1976 where he has lived for the last 41 years

He began his mining career at Allied Chemical as a shot fire at the young age of 18. Over the years he often told his kids stories about how much he had enjoyed getting paid to play with dynamite. Over the years he became certified to operate most if not all the underground mining equipment. He spent the last few years in underground mine maintenance as a certified diesel mechanic.

He married Connie Gene Checketts on June 11, 1977, in Ogden Utah. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple. They were blessed with three children Bobby and wife Jamie of Green River, Apatua Alexis of Green River, and Shawn and wife Erin of Mountain Home Idaho, as well as five grandchildren, Josh, Allysa, Colter, Jordan, and Briggs. Robert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and loved spoiling his five grandchildren, often helping them to get into trouble they hadn’t thought of themselves.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and riding his four wheelers. He was a huge supporter of his wife and kids during their demolition derby days. He served as president of the Jaycees in his younger years. When he worked at General Chemical, he served as the Vice President of Steelworkers Union 15320. He was currently serving on the Jamestown Rio Vista Water Board. Rob was big-hearted and always willing to help others. During the last 26 years, Rob helped serve as a volunteer for his wife as she worked first at Castle Rock Convalescent Center and then more recently at Deer Trail Assisted Living. He never really knew what type of heartwarming, fun or silly activity his wife would get him into, but he always went along willingly.

Robert loved animals, and they loved him. He enjoyed raising golden retriever puppies. The delivery process became a family affair, and many great memories were made while family members young and old gathered together regardless of the hour to be part of these beautiful little puppies being born.

Robert has had to endure pain many times during his life. For much of the last 15 years since he went out on disability retirement Rob has been in pain 24 hours a day with the pain becoming excoriating at times over the last two years, but he always had an easy smile, and when asked how he was doing he would reply “I’m still kickin just not very high” or his ever famous “I’m peachy”.

Robert was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Thelma and Bill Cudney, Maternal Grandparents Mable and Bill Lewis and sisters Pam Woolsey and Cindy Simpson.

Robert was a wonderful, kind caring and generous son, husband, dad and papa. He will be missed tremendously, but his influence on his family will be felt for all of their lifetime. May God bless and keep you honey, till we meet again.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017, at the Green River LDS 1st & 3rd Ward Chapel, 1000 W 4th North, Green River.

A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the church and also 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday before the services.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.