Robert Michael Fink (February 17, 1965 - October 4, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS – Robert Michael Fink, 52, of Rock Springs died Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in West Jordan, Utah after a sudden illness.

He was born February 17, 1965, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Robert Fink and Mary Horton Fink. He married Ruby Delgado May 26, 2002, in Denver.

Bob loved to fish, and he enjoyed NASCAR and NHRA, his favorite was football. He was a die-hard Bronco fan.

He was a wonderful husband, brother, and outstanding father. He was a dedicated coworker at North American of Rock Springs and Franks International.

Bob was a treasured friend and was liked by many. R.I.P. my love as heaven gained another Angel.

Survivors include his wife Ruby Fink of Rock Springs; mother Mary Bontrager of Phoenix, AZ; son Tyler Barkofske and wife Rachel of Denver; sisters Ann fink of Denver and Deanna Beachy of Indiana; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Fink, grandparents, a cousin, and an uncle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway, Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.