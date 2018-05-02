Robert S. Miller (January 17, 1943 – April 30, 2018)

Rock Springs– Robert S. Miller, 75, of Rock Springs passed away April 30, 2018 at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born January 17, 1943 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the son of Morris D. Miller and Grace McDermott Miller. He attended school in Fort Collins and graduated from Fort Collins High School.

He had worked as a police officer for the Ft. Collins Police Department before moving to Rock Springs.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling.

Survivors include his step-sons Mitchell and Mo Diener; step-daughters Marla Diener, Mardel Kalinowski, and Diane Carter; cousins Mary, Steve, Cheri and Jim; sister Janice Stone; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Grace Miller, a brother-in-law Daniel Stone.

Cremation has taken place. At his request, no service will be held.

