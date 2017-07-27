Robert Sassman (October 17, 1939 – July 24, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Robert Sassman, 77, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, in Green River, Wyoming. A longtime resident of Phoenix, Arizona and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and South Dakota, Mr. Sassman died following a lengthy illness.

He was born October 17, 1939, in Gregory County, South Dakota, the son of Dale John Sassman Sr. and Christine Ann Preslicka Sassman.

Mr. Sassman attended schools in Murdo, South Dakota.

He was the owner of Sassman & Sons. Mr. Sassman worked for the past seventy years, and he retired in 2010.

His interests included spending time with family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping, fishing, woodworking, vintage cars and deep sea fishing in Mexico.

Mr. Sassman is survived by one son Jerry Sassman of Phoenix, Arizona: two daughters, Sue Sassman of Green River, Wyoming and Debra Talbott of Kentucky, one brother Ronald Sassman of Sheridan, Wyoming; three sisters, Bonita Kranig of Geddes, South Dakota, Twila Dibler of Raytown, Mississippi, Cheryl Maki of Tucson, Arizona; eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Dale Richard Sasman Jr.., one son Terry Sassman and one granddaughter Sammi

A celebration of life will be conducted 3:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Quality Inn Fireside Room, 1670 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family of Robert Sasman respectfully requests than donations be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com