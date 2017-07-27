Robert Wayne “Bob” Facinelli (October 13, 1954 – July 22, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Robert Wayne “Bob” Facinelli passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah following a lengthy illness. A longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on October 13, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the son of William Facinelli and Barbara Wright Facinelli.

Mr. Facinelli attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from the Rock Springs High School in 1974.

He married Teresa Marie Swets in Virginia City, Nevada in 1984.

Mr. Facinelli was employed by Tronox formerly known as FMC for forty four years as a powerhouse boiler operator.

His interests included spending time with family especially loved his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed the outdoors, Denver Bronco’s football, Wyoming Cowboys, motorcycles, camping and the great outdoors. He especially loved Rock Springs and all of its people.

He is survived by his wifeTeresa Marie Facinelli of Green River, Wyoming, his father William Facinelli and wife Margene Facinelli of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons Shawn Ferguson and Shannon Fisher both of Green River, Wyoming, two stepsisters: Debbie Smith and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Karla Perez and husband Paul of Rock Springs, Wyoming; ;four grandchildren, Aspen Ferguson, Hakan Ferguson, Keyleigh Fisher and Briana Fisher; two nieces, Dana Facinelli Whalen and husband Dave of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Lindsey Facinelli DeJunker and husband Devon of Boise, Idaho and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother Barbara Facinelli one brother William Facinelli, one sister Debra Facinelli McGarvey.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 Hall, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.