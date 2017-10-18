“Roc” Springs Fantasy Writer Publishes First Book

ROCK SPRINGS – One of the first things Librarian Aaron Volner did when he got his hands on the first printed copy of his own book was smell it.

“It smelled right,” said Volner. “As a librarian, you get used to the smell of books. People always talk about it.” Specifically, he had been told that print-on-demand books didn’t smell right, but he dispelled that myth.

The Rock Springs local, who is employed as a young adult librarian at White Mountain Library, has been writing for more than 15 years and has just published his first novel.

.



.

Giant Mythical Birds Called “Roc”

The story, titled “Chronicles of the Roc Rider,” is an epic fantasy tale based on the giant elephant-hunting birds of Middle Eastern legend. The roc are birds of prey as big as a house, which the characters are able to ride.

The Amazon description of the book reads:

“Tanin Stormrush is one of the last roc riders, warriors who fly into battle on the backs of giant birds of prey. With his roc Zera, he’s spent a year hunting the man who murdered his wife. When the murderer poisons Zera, Tanin learns that his wife’s death was but a single move in a larger game… and there are far more lives at stake than their own. As Zera’s time runs short, Tanin must overcome his own grief to save her and the innocent victims caught in the crossfire. But in doing so, will he lose the one chance he has to put his wife’s spirit to rest?”

The book was written for adults, but Volner said it’s suitable for a young adult audience and some kids in that age group have been enjoying it.

.

An Obscure Myth

Volner said he first came across the idea of the roc as a child. He tried for years to find other works that featured them, but it’s not common–even in fantasy.

“I wanted to rectify that. I thought they were really cool,” said Volner.

Even historical accounts of the Middle Eastern legend were difficult to come by. Volner’s background research relied heavily on real life birds of prey and how they work anatomically.

“I’ve probably learned a lot more about birds of prey – and forgotten a lot more about birds of prey—than I ever thought I would,” said Volner.

.



.

Words on the Page

Volner also had some advice for aspiring writers.

“Words on the page,” said Volner. “That was something I struggled with for a number of years. People like to think of writers as these muse-creative-spirit-type people endowed with this mystic ability to craft worlds. It’s a learned skill and the more you do it, the better you get at it.“

Volner continued, “You write a lot a stuff that’s not good so you can figure out what is good. If you can do that, you’ll be a lot farther ahead when you get to be my age.”

.

How to Find the New Book

The Young at Heart Center will host a book signing for the new author from 6-7 pm on October 23. Check out more details of the event here.

Volner’s book can be found on Amazon.com and, very soon, you’ll be able to check it out from the Sweetwater County Library System. Since he’s a librarian, you can probably even ask him to help you find it.