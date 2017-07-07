Rock Canyon Fire Presents Difficulties For Firefighters

ARROWHEAD SPRINGS — Another fire is now burning in Sweetwater County, the fire is visible from Milepost 506 on 191 south.

The fire appears to be near the Bitter Creek drainage near the Arrow Head Springs area and is believed to be 25-30 acres so far, BLM and Fire District #1 are on scene.

Fire crews are having a hard time finding access to the fire scene.

Crews are hiking into the fire.

A helicopter and a hand crew have been ordered to assist with fire suppression. The fire is being called the Rock Canyon fire.