Rock Springs and Green River Firework Displays

SWEETWATER COUNTY– This Independence Day, the Rock Springs firework show is back and the Green River show will return once again.



Rock Springs Fireworks

The Rock Springs firework display will kick off at about 10 pm on the Fourth of July. The fireworks will be set off north of Rock Springs so the city encourages the community to watch the show from Wataha Recreational Complex for the best viewing.

Thanks to several sponsors, the firework display is back in Rock Springs, along with activities from 7 to 10 pm at Wataha Recreational Complex. There will be music, backyard games, and trinkets will be handed out by staff members from Civic Center Programs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wataha Recreational Complex is located at 2001-2099 Clubhouse Dr., Rock Springs.

Earlier in the day, White Mountain Golf Course is hosting the Fire Whacker Golf Tournament. The tournament will be a four man scramble format.

It costs $10 per person to participate, plus green fees or membership. For those interested in the tournament, call 307-352-1415.



Green River Fireworks

The Green River firework display will return as usual this year. The firework display will start shortly after dark, approximately between 9:30 and 10 pm.

The fireworks will be set off at Veterans Park. The community is welcome to gather at Veterans Park to hang out with family and friends and enjoy the show.

Veterans Park is located at 425 E Teton Blvd, Green River.

Stratton Myers Park is another great place to go to watch the fireworks. Stratton Myers Park is located at 1795 Bridger Dr., Green River.