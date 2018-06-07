Rock Springs and Green River Host Series of 5K Family Fun Runs

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Cities of Rock Springs and Green River are hosting a series of 5K Family Fun Runs for the community to enjoy throughout the summer.

The series of fun runs kicked off in Green River on Monday, June 4, with the Twinkie Trot.

About the Fun Runs

The runs are free and open to the public. No matter how skilled of a runner people are, everyone is welcome. Whether a walker, a beginner runner, or a competitive runner, all people are encouraged to participate.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The routes are 5 kilometers, but people do not have to walk or run the full distance. The fun runs are geared towards families, kids, and people of all ages to get out and have fun.

The runs start and end in the same location.

An adult must be present for children 12 and under to participate.

2018 Fun Run Schedule

All the fun runs take place on Monday evenings. Registration is at 6 pm, and the fun runs start at 6:30 pm.

Rock Springs Fun Runs

June 11- Animation Nation Location: Civic Center

June 25- Zombie Run Location: Walnut

July 9- Slip & Slide Run Century West Park

July 23- White Mountain Challenge Sage Elementary

August 6- Downtown Run Civic Center



Green River Fun Runs