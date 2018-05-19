Rock Springs and Green River Residents Clean Up Cities [PHOTOS]

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Both Rock Springs and Green River hosted city-wide clean ups today, in which members of the communities collected trash and litter around their towns.



Rock Springs Clean Up

Today was the 15th annual Rock Springs City-Wide Clean Up, which was co-sponsored by the City of Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses, teams, and individuals started signing up on May 1 to participate in the clean up. The participants could collect trash bags, gloves, and bottled water at the Chamber before heading out to pick up the trash and litter that accumulates around the city throughout the year.

The clean up wrapped up with a free lunch at the Young at Heart Senior Center.



Green River Clean Up

The City of Green River partnered with the Green River Chamber to organize today’s city-wide clean up. Participating residents gathered at the Chamber at 8 am this morning to register and pick up supplies.

McDonald’s and Green River Smiths Food and Drug donated a free breakfast for the participants to enjoy before heading out to clean up the city.



