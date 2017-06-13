Rock Springs Animal Control Issues Snake Advisory

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco the Animal Control Department would like to warn people to use caution around snakes now that the temperatures are getting warmer.

Mike Kiggins, the Animal Control Supervisor, has advised that with the temperatures getting warmer snakes are becoming more and more active.

If people encounter snakes around their homes or during various forms of recreation please remember to keep your distance. Sometimes it is difficult to tell which snakes are poisonous and which ones are not. It is also a good practice to leave the snakes alone so as not to agitate them or cause them undue stress.

Snakes can be enjoyed from a distance but please do not harass them or approach them. We hope that everyone, including the snakes, can enjoy the warmer weather in a safe manner.

If anyone sees a snake in an area that they think causes a safety hazard please call Animal Control to deal with the situation rather than try to handle the snake yourself.

Animal Control can be reached at 307-352-1455. If the call is outside of normal business hours please call Central Dispatch at 307-352-1575 who will notify the appropriate personnel.