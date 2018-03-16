Rock Springs Animal Control Warns of Canine Distemper in Area

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Rock Springs Animal Control in a public announcement, local Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a positive case of canine distemper that has been found in a raccoon. Rock Springs Animal Control has also picked up two raccoons that have also shown signs of having canine distemper.

These animals were found along Bitter Creek between the Belt Loop and Grant Street. Please make sure that all your animals are current on vaccinations, especially the animals that are kept outside.

Please make sure that if you let your animals outside you keep an eye on them. If your animal is showing signs of being ill, please take them into your veterinarian immediately.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious viral illness with no known cure. The disease affects dogs, and certain species of wildlife, such as raccoons, wolves, foxes, and skunks. The common house pet, the ferret, is also a carrier of this virus.

The virus, which is spread through the air and by direct or indirect (i.e. utensils, bedding) contact with an infected animal, initially attacks a dog’s tonsils and lymph nodes and replicates itself there for about one week. It then attacks the respiratory, urogenital, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

With the Bark Park being so close to the Bitter Creek, please make sure that you follow all the rules and do not bring any unvaccinated dogs into the Bark Park.

If you have any questions about canine distemper please contact your local veterinarian.