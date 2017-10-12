Rock Springs Apartments – Renovated & Ready for Rent!

Out with the old, in with the newly renovated!



Remember those Imperial Apartments? Well, they are a thing of the past. They are now the Rock Springs Apartments and have been under new ownership since 2005.

All units were renovated in 2016!

At the Rock Springs Apartments, at 1700 Imperial Drive, you have easy access to I-80. These apartments are conveniently located near dining and shopping.



1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments are available, with spacious floor plans. The units were built in 1978, and renovated in 2016. There are 336 Units in nine, 3-story buildings. We have 3 pet friendly buildings!



With Rock Springs Apartments, you have 24-hour emergency maintenance service, 24-hour laundry service, great residential referral programs, we accept section 8, and we have flexible lease terms.

Utilities are included (water, sewer, & trash), storage spaces are available, there is a picnic area, a new playground, and a basketball/volleyball court. The apartments are English & Spanish language friendly.

Each apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator.

Like Rock Springs Apartments on Facebook.

Learn more about the Rock Springs Apartments community here!

See these renovated apartments today!

Call Cathy at 307-362-1546 or 307-389-0961.

