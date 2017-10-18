Rock Springs Area Community Foundation Opportunities Fund Awards $1,000 Grant To Diaper Bank

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United Way of Southwest Wyoming, Community Diaper Bank has been awarded $1,000 from the Rock Springs Area Community Foundation Opportunities Fund.

“With this generous grant, we will be able to purchase 6,250 diapers for the diaper bank which means 250 children will have clean and dry bottoms,” stated Shelley Richno, Community Impact Coordinator, United Way.

Diaper need impacts the physical, the mental and economic well-being of children and parents. Research shows that 1 in 3 low-income families don’t have the diapers they need to keep babies clean and healthy. Government assistance programs do not provide funding for diapers, a basic necessity for babies. An average monthly supply of diapers costs approximately $80. Last year in Sweetwater County, the Community Diaper Bank distributed more than 53, 952 diapers.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming Community Diaper Bank helps address diaper need by collecting and purchasing diapers for distribution. Through a partnership with Food Bank of Sweetwater County, these diapers are distributed to families experiencing financial hardship.

While they range in size and scope, diaper banks obtain diapers through local diaper drives, in-kind donations by manufacturers and retailers, grants and through bulk purchases with donated funds.

To learn more about the Community Diaper Bank or to donate, visit www.swunitedway.org or contact Shelley Richno at 307-362- 5003 and srichno@swunitedway.org