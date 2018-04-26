Rock Springs Athletes Compete at Special Olympics in Evanston

EVANSTON– Rock Springs residents Mason Blazovich, Nick Leosco, and Thomas Callahan competed at the Special Olympics Regional Games in Evanston on Friday and Saturday, April 20 and 21.

Blazovich, Leosco, and Callahan competed in the basketball competition on Friday, and the track and field competition on Saturday.

They all earned medals in throwing and running events.

Blazovich, Leosco, and Callahan have been competing in the Special Olympics for several years.