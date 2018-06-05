Rock Springs Avengers U15 Girls Earn Third Consecutive State Title

ROCK SPRINGS– Memorial weekend was spent in Casper, Wyoming for many families for the Wyoming Youth Soccer State Championships.

While Rock Springs was well represented in every age group from U8 to U15, only one team brought home the title of State Champions.

With players ranging from U13 to U15 the Avengers U15 girls team played some great soccer beating Yellowstone Fire from Cody 13-1, then edging out Jackson 2-1. In the Championship, they faced off with Jackson again, this time coming away with a 3-1 win.

This team has won the State title four times with this year making it the third year in a row. The Rock Springs Avengers is proud of this amazing group of young ladies, who will be heading to Salt Lake City June 12 to represent Wyoming at the US Youth Soccer Farwest Presidents Cup.



The Team

Members of the Avengers U15 girls team include: