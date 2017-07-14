Rock Springs Beautification Committee Presents Pride Of Place 3rd Quarter Award Winner

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Beautification Committee, a committee of the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board, would like to announce the winner of the 3rd Quarter Pride of Place Award program, The Best Western Outlaw Inn, Elk Street. Mark Anselmi, Owner, along with Alvero Hernandez, Head of Maintenance accepted the award on July 11th, 2017 at the Best Western Outlaw Inn location.

The Outlaw celebrated 50 Years of serving the traveling public in Sweetwater County in April 2017. Mark Anselmi is very proud to carry on the vision and legacy of The Outlaw’s developers and founders to provide Sweetwater County residents and travelers (from near and far) – a locally owned, full-service hotel property featuring well-designed and comfortable rooms and public spaces, an outstanding restaurant and saloon, plus Wyoming friendly service – above and beyond. Original owners: Don Anselmi, John Anselmi, and Mike Vase.

The Outlaw Inn has completed many upgrades in the past five years including:

Complete remodel of 2 Suites – featuring custom made furniture made with reclaimed wood from snow fences near Lusk, Wyoming. Designed by Russett Meyer of JKattman Associates of Golden, Colorado and built by Centennial Woods of Laramie, Wyoming. High Country of Rock Springs also contributed to the project.

Remodel of Lobby Area

Exterior remodel of building – including installation of 40+ trees and shrubs

Complete remodel of 33 exterior rooms

Refurbishing of 30 interior rooms

Complete gutting and remodeling of 5 rooms to become ADA compliant

Installation of Lift to transport guests to Open Range and lower level room

Installation of a Motorcycle Washing Station

Remodel of Open Range Restaurant and nearby public restrooms

Installation of Cowboy/Western artwork in Open Range

Various linen and detail upgrades to all 100 rooms

All projects have the guiding design theme: Classy & Comfortable with Western Touches

Future upgrades include:

Installation of 4 Tesla Charging Stations

Remodel of Saloon – to become Open Range Grill – with access to the front enclosed Patio Area and opening up (removal of entry wall) to the Lobby Area

Installation of the drive-through Outlaw Coffee Shop – with limited inside seating and additional outdoor patio seating

Installation of new western/cowboy artwork and local historical photographs in Open Range Grill, Robber’s Roost and Open Range Cafe

Remodel of Robber’s Roost Public Restrooms

The Pride of Place Award Program is designed to recognize Rock Springs businesses whose properties reflect pride of ownership and commitment to the beautification of the city, thereby contributing in a positive manner to the overall appearance of Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Beautification Committee, a committee of the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is comprised of representation from the Rock Springs Chamber, Wyoming Business Council, City of Rock Springs, and Western Wyoming Community College, selected the Outlaw Inn based on the visual appeal and regular upkeep of their property.

Pride of Place

On a quarterly basis, The Rock Springs Beautification Committee selects a commercial property to receive the Pride of Place Award within the city.

“The physical appearance of the city, and the businesses and residential properties within it, provide a critical first impression to visitors from outside of the area. This committee would like to recognize those property owners for their efforts in maintaining their properties in a visually appealing way and for truly conveying pride of place. These efforts not only effect the impression given to a visitor, but they also create a contagious sense of pride for local residents as well”, said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.

Pride of Place nominations are open to the public. All nominated properties will be considered. Potential nominees may have made substantial improvements to the exterior of their buildings/homes and/or landscape in the last year or have consistently maintained their properties in an attractive and well-kept manner.

Please contact the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism office at 307-382-2538 for more information or with any questions.

Nominations may be emailed, mailed, or delivered in person to:

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

Beautification Committee

404 N. Street Ste. 304

Rock Springs, WY 82901

jmeredith@touwyoming.com

Please include the name of the business, contact information, and address.