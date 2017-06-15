The Rock Springs Bicycle Club, Circa 1893

ROCK SPRINGS — What were Rock Springs residents doing in June a short 124 years ago? They were riding bikes.

The bicycle craze was sweeping the nation in the 1890s and Rock Springs was not to be left in the dust.

According to the National Bicycle History Archive of America, the first distributed bicycles were introduced in the 1860s, but were exceedingly dangerous due to the forward center of gravity. Some styles were called “bone shakers” because of the rough ride.

Safety improvements in the 1890s, such making the wheels the same size, led to more widespread use in recreation and transportation. Mass production of bicycles in 1890 made them available and more affordable for the working man.

The use of bicycles was so widespread across the nation that other forms of transportation nationwide, such as streetcars, took an economic hit. Slang followed suit, with words such as “scorchers” used to describe fast riders, and “wheelman” to describe bicyclists in general.

The bicycle craze significantly changed fashion, especially for women, and it’s credited with spurring women’s rights by providing unprecedented mobility. More women riding bicycles made the corset go out of style and brought pant-like bloomers into fashion.

As Susan B. Anthony said in 1896, “Let me tell you what I think of bicycling. I think it has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world. I stand and rejoice every time I see a woman ride by on a wheel. It gives woman a feeling of freedom and self-reliance.”

The Miner Supplement — June 1, 1893

Images courtesy of the Sweetwater County Museum and Executive Director Brigida Blasi.