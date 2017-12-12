Rock Springs Boxers Compete and Garner Rankings in USA Boxing’s National Championships Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– Four Rock Springs youth amateur boxers competed in the USA National Championships last week in Salt Lake City, UT.

This tournament was the culmination of the year’s qualifying national tournaments to crown the best in the nation, and to develop the pool of athletes for the Team USA traveling team and potential Olympic Team for 2020 Summer Olympics.



Rock Springs’ Competitors

Rock Springs had four athletes that proudly fought to represent their hometown and the State of Wyoming.

In the Pee-Wee Division Jernee Padilla was an unopposed Champion at 132lbs. In the Bantam Division, Zachary Godines fought hard in the 65 lb. bracket against a top competitor out of San Francisco, CA.

Emily Garrison fought in the 95 lb. female finals earning 2nd in the nation against a boxer out of Georgia. Sarah Garrison went into the tournament with the #2 seed and fought throughout the week maintaining her spot in the bracket.

Sarah fought the #1 seed from Coachella, CA in the finals and came away 2nd in the nation following a close split decision. Additionally, Sarah is now an alternate for Team USA international traveling team.

The Garrison sisters automatically qualify for the 2018 National Championships with their top two finishes. All the boxers from Rock Springs will garner National Rankings from the Team USA Olympic Committee. To view the rankings or for more information check out USA Boxing.

Next Up for Rocks Boxing

The next tournament for the Rocks Boxing team is in Boise, ID in January 2018 for the Regional Silver Gloves Tournament. The athletes will also have an opportunity to fight at the Western National Qualifier Tournament in March 2018 in New Mexico.

Training Camp

Rocks Boxing will be hosting a training camp with sparring to expose the athletes to event style sparring and to invite the public to see the kids work at the new club located at 1330 2nd West (Blairtown).

Local boxers including the National competitors will be participating, as well as clubs from Wheatland, Ogden and Rawlins. The organized sparring will begin at 2 pm on Saturday, December 16th and should last about two hours.

Rocks Boxing will be accepting donations to support the kids. A suggested donation would be $10 donation for adults and $5 for students; for anyone that would like to come out and watch the kids, concessions will be available.