Rock Springs Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Elk Street McDonald’s

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the grand re-opening of the Elk Street McDonald’s.

McDonald’s opens up with a brand new remodel and two new service kiosks.

Rock Springs Chamber CEO Dave Hanks said he is glad to see owners Greg and Cindy Bailey reinvest back into the community once again. Greg and Cindy Bailey own all three McDonald’s locations in Rock Springs and Green River, and Rock Springs.

“They’re involved, their engaged, they do a lot of other community activities,” Hanks said about the Baileys. “They’ve been great stewards and great community partners.”

Hanks added that it is nice to see local owners in the community in an age where businesses are leaving due to corporate decisions.



Grand Re-opening Specials and Upcoming Events

The Elk Street McDonald’s is opening with some specials and some upcoming events, which people can check out here.

Tonight from 5 to 7 pm, the Elk Street McDonald’s will be hosting McTeacher Night, a Desert View Elementary fundraiser. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go toward the fundraiser.