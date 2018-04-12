Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Seeking an Executive Director

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is Hiring an Executive Director.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is among the largest chambers in Wyoming. The

Chamber represents more than 600 companies with more than 10,000 employees. Eighty

percent of the membership is comprised of small businesses, employing 50 or fewer people and 20 percent are large businesses employing more than 100 people, including many publicly-held companies with recognizable brands.

Mission

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to enhancing Sweetwater County’s

quality of life and economic vitality through a cooperative Sweetwater County.

Position Summary

The Chief Executive Officer will provide high-profile leadership, vision, guidance and strategic direction for the programs and personnel of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. The CEO will facilitate and lead staff and board efforts to achieve the mission and goals of the Chamber as approved by the Board of Directors. The CEO will demonstrate knowledge and expertise on economic development principles, the regional economy, political environment, marketing and branding concepts, membership sales, and the opportunities and challenges to the growth and prosperity of large and small employers in the region.

The CEO will demonstrate openness to ideas from a variety of sources and focus on achieving “best-in-class” outcomes. The successful candidate for this position must be a leader and a passionate advocate for driving the Chamber to achieve standards of excellence. He/she will be a highly collaborative leader with the ability to successfully manage current programs, while developing new programs and strategic initiatives for the Chamber and forming mutually-beneficial partnerships with other business and community organizations within the region and state.

Scope and Responsibilities

Develop strategic planning and organizational policy with the Board of Directors.

Plan, organize, and execute committee meetings.

Develop and execute fund-raising strategies which further the mission and financial resources of the Chamber.

Develop the long-term goals and direction of the Chamber to support the growth and

development of business in Sweetwater County.

development of business in Sweetwater County. Communicate regularly to the President and Board of Directors on Chamber business and activities.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with business, government, and community organizations.

Oversee the general finances of the Chamber with direction from the Board and Finance

Committee.

Committee. Responsible for the overall financial management of the Chamber including leading the

budgeting process, meeting budgeted revenue and expense goals, and reporting of all financial data to the Board.

budgeting process, meeting budgeted revenue and expense goals, and reporting of all financial data to the Board. Facilitate the Chamber’s position as a leading “Voice of Business” in Wyoming with the State Legislature, local government, and the Federal Agencies.

Achieve and maintain high visibility in the community to create awareness and increase the perception of value of the programs and services.

Manage the marketing and public relations of the organization.

Oversee the management of the Chamber staff.

Experience Required

Executive/Senior level management experience which could include private industry, trade associations, economic development and/or related public sector or not-for-profit

organizations.

organizations. Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing. Position also requires effective public speaking and presentation skills.

Ability to develop and manage media/public relations campaigns.

Demonstrated success and experience in fundraising.

Education Requirement

Bachelor’s degree in related field, or equivalent.

How to apply

Resumes and letters of intent are to be submitted by email to hr@rockspringschamber.com no later than April 20, 2018.

Contact Information

Keaton West

Past President, Rock Springs Chamber

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co.

1130 Signal Drive

Phone: 307-362- 7550

Email: hr@rockspringschamber.com