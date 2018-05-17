Rock Springs Chamber Raises 56 Flags to Honor the City’s Cultural Heritage

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce simultaneously raised 56 flags this afternoon in front of the Chamber on Dewar Drive to honor the 56 nationalities that founded Rock Springs.

The flag raising ceremony is part of the Chamber’s Adopt-A-Flag program in which people and businesses in the community sponsored a flag. The program honors and celebrates Rock Springs’ cultural heritage.

People from all of the world settled in the area to work in the coal mines. Rock Springs became known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities” because of these original settlers and workers.

“We are the home of 56 nationalities, and the Chamber is the door to the community,” Rock Springs Chamber administrative assistant Erin Hastings said. She added that the Chamber is where people go to first when visiting the community.

“Visitors are going to be welcomed with a very beautiful and welcoming display,” Hastings said.



Check out some photos of the flag raising ceremony below.



