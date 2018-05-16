Rock Springs Chamber to Host Sweetwater County Super Swap

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Super Swap will be a community-style yard sale held in Chamber Park just next to the Rock Springs Chamber Visitor Complex at 1897 Dewar Drive.

This event will be open to everyone in or near Sweetwater County to come and shop, rent a space, or both! The Chamber is accepting applications for space rentals, which are $30 each.

50% of the proceeds from the renting of spaces will be used to directly support Broadway Bargains and Eileen’s Attic, who will also be at the event to collect donations. There will also be a collection box for non-perishable food items to donate to the local Food Bank.

Event Info

The event will be held on June 9th from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will also feature music and food vendors for everyone to enjoy! Turn Up the Volume will provide DJ Services from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Frigid Frog, Icee Bites, and Cornman’s Kettle Corn will be on site, as well as the Ray Lovato Recycling Center to collect cardboard, and Colorado Document Security will be offering shredding services for a $5 donation per box to be used for a charitable donation.

For questions or more information, contact the Rock Springs Chamber at 307-362-3771, or email Erin Keck at assistant@rockspringschamber.com.