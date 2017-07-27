Rock Springs Church Funds Suicide Prevention in Wake of Budget Cuts

ROCK SPRINGS — The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming and the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming (PMO) are excited to announce a new initiative to promote suicide prevention training across the state.

For the past three years the Diocese and the PMO have worked closely together to promote a faith-based approach to suicide prevention in communities across Wyoming.

.

Funding a Local Need

When drastic budget cuts during the last legislative session resulted in the loss of funding for suicide prevention, the Episcopal Diocese stepped up to the plate.

Through its nonprofit foundation, the Diocese earmarked $100,000.00 for suicide prevention training over the next year.

As noted by the Right Reverend John Smylie, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming, “Suicide prevention is a core social issue for the Church and we felt compelled to take action to ensure these lifesaving efforts continue. As a community of faith, we pray our support and outreach will help end the epidemic of suicide in this state and comfort those affected by suicide, both within the Church and in our communities.”

.

Local Suicide Prevention Training

Through this partnership, the PMO will provide suicide prevention trainers and logistical support.

Keith Hotle, Chief Executive Officer of the PMO remarked, “Providing training on recognizing the warning signs of suicide and how to get help for someone at risk is a crucial component of suicide prevention. While the PMO no longer has money to purchase training materials, we do have a highly trained staff in communities across Wyoming who are certified in a number of suicide prevention and early intervention training skill models. The financial support offered through The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming will allow us to continue offering these critical trainings.”

Since the PMO was established in 2012, more than 45,000 people in Wyoming have been trained in suicide prevention.

.

For More Information

Information about suicide prevention trainings offered through this partnership will be posted on the home pages of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming’s website, The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming’s website, and the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming’s website.