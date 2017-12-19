Rock Springs City Council Agenda for December 19

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, December 19, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Presentations:
- Rock Springs Police Department—K-9 Retirement for Gunner, and Introduction of two new K-9’s, Max and Fenrir
Officer and Staff Reports:
- Health Insurance Fund Recap—November 2017
- Financial Report Summary—November 2017
- Animal Control Report—November 2017
- Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements—October 2017
Council Committee and Board Reports:
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting Minutes of September 14, 2017
- Correspondence: Sweetwater County District Board of Health Meeting Agenda for December 13, 2017
Bills and Claims:
- Bills and Claims for December 19, 2017
- Salaries for December 7, 2017
New Business:
- Request for approval of the following Bingo and Pull Tab License applications for 2018: 1) American Legion Archie Hay Post 24; 2) Young at Heart Senior Center; 3) Fraternal Order of Eagles #151; 4) B.P.O.E. Elks #624
- Request from the Rock Springs Housing Authority for permission to fill a vacant Housing Maintenance Mechanic I or II position
- Request from Good Times, Inc. for a liquor catering permit for the Bootlegger’s Bash on January 19, 2018, from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex
Resolutions:
- A Resolution accepting and approving a Right-of-Way and Easement grant from the City of Rock Springs to Questar Gas Company
- A Resolution accepting and approving a first amendment to Land Lease Agreement with Cellular, Inc. Network Corporation dba Verizon Wireless and the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution to accept and approve a budget revision to the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
- A Resolution accepting and approving improvements installed in Gino Subdivision located in the city of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a Restaurant/Concession Area Lease for the White Mountain Golf Course between the City of Rock Springs and Nine Iron Grill, Inc.