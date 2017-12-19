0

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Rock Springs City Council Agenda for December 19

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, December 19, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Presentations:

  • Rock Springs Police Department—K-9 Retirement for Gunner, and Introduction of two new K-9’s, Max and Fenrir



Officer and Staff Reports:

  • Health Insurance Fund Recap—November 2017
  • Financial Report Summary—November 2017
  • Animal Control Report—November 2017
  • Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements—October 2017



Council Committee and Board Reports:

  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting Minutes of September 14, 2017
  • Correspondence: Sweetwater County District Board of Health Meeting Agenda for December 13, 2017



Bills and Claims:

  • Bills and Claims for December 19, 2017
  • Salaries for December 7, 2017



New Business:

  • Request for approval of the following Bingo and Pull Tab License applications for 2018: 1) American Legion Archie Hay Post 24; 2) Young at Heart Senior Center; 3) Fraternal Order of Eagles #151; 4) B.P.O.E. Elks #624
  • Request from the Rock Springs Housing Authority for permission to fill a vacant Housing Maintenance Mechanic I or II position
  • Request from Good Times, Inc. for a liquor catering permit for the Bootlegger’s Bash on January 19, 2018, from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex



Resolutions:

  • A Resolution accepting and approving a Right-of-Way and Easement grant from the City of Rock Springs to Questar Gas Company
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a first amendment to Land Lease Agreement with Cellular, Inc. Network Corporation dba Verizon Wireless and the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution to accept and approve a budget revision to the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
  • A Resolution accepting and approving improvements installed in Gino Subdivision located in the city of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a Restaurant/Concession Area Lease for the White Mountain Golf Course between the City of Rock Springs and Nine Iron Grill, Inc.

