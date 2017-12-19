Rock Springs City Council Agenda for December 19

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, December 19, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.



Agenda Items



Presentations:

Rock Springs Police Department—K-9 Retirement for Gunner, and Introduction of two new K-9’s, Max and Fenrir



Officer and Staff Reports:

Health Insurance Fund Recap—November 2017

Financial Report Summary—November 2017

Animal Control Report—November 2017

Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements—October 2017



Council Committee and Board Reports:

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting Minutes of September 14, 2017

Correspondence: Sweetwater County District Board of Health Meeting Agenda for December 13, 2017



Bills and Claims:

Bills and Claims for December 19, 2017

Salaries for December 7, 2017



New Business:

Request for approval of the following Bingo and Pull Tab License applications for 2018: 1) American Legion Archie Hay Post 24; 2) Young at Heart Senior Center; 3) Fraternal Order of Eagles #151; 4) B.P.O.E. Elks #624

Request from the Rock Springs Housing Authority for permission to fill a vacant Housing Maintenance Mechanic I or II position

Request from Good Times, Inc. for a liquor catering permit for the Bootlegger’s Bash on January 19, 2018, from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex



Resolutions:

A Resolution accepting and approving a Right-of-Way and Easement grant from the City of Rock Springs to Questar Gas Company

A Resolution accepting and approving a first amendment to Land Lease Agreement with Cellular, Inc. Network Corporation dba Verizon Wireless and the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution to accept and approve a budget revision to the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018

A Resolution accepting and approving improvements installed in Gino Subdivision located in the city of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a Restaurant/Concession Area Lease for the White Mountain Golf Course between the City of Rock Springs and Nine Iron Grill, Inc.

View the full agenda here.