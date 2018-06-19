Rock Springs City Council Agenda for June 19

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, June 19, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Bid Openings

Bitter Creek Sewer Crossing Project

Appointments

Community Fine Arts Center—RJ Pieper, 4th Term

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Presentations & Proclamations

Rock Springs Animal Control—Mike Kiggins

Wyoming Wildlife Federation—Jessi Johnson

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport—Devon Brubaker

Public Hearings

City of Rock Springs Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 (Resolution 2018-99)

Proposed Sewer Use Fee Increase (Resolution 2018-98)

Sale of Municipal Property to WYDOT—Elk Street (Resolution 2018-104)

Petitions

Officer and Staff Reports

Health Insurance Fund Recap—May 2018

Financial Report Summary—May 2018

Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements—April 2018

Acknowledgement of Receipt of Financial Disclosure Statements

Council Committee and Board Reports

Main Street Board Meeting Minutes of May 14, 2018

Bills and Claims

Bills and Claims for June 19, 2018

Salaries for June 7, 2018

New Business

Request from the Fire Department for permission to fill a vacant Fire Battalion Chief (Fire Inspector) position

Request from the Fire Department for permission to fill a vacant Fire Captain position

Request from the Fire Department for permission to fill a vacant Entry Level Firefighter

position

position Request from the Parks and Recreation Department for permission to provide each National High School Rodeo contestant free access to the Family Recreation Center and the Civic Center from July 12—July 21, 2018

Request from International Day, Inc. for two Malt Beverage Permits for the International Day Event on July 13, 2018, from 5 p.m.—10 p.m. and July 14, 2018, from 10 a.m.—10 p.m. at Bunning Park

Request from Santa Fe Trail, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Pharr/Layson Reception on July 14, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at Bunning Hall

Request from the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade for road closures and barricades to be placed along the parade route on July 28, 2018, from 6 a.m.—noon

Resolutions

A Resolution accepting a Capital Fund Program Amendment for the Fiscal Year 2019 for the purpose of receiving $270,825.00 for the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s Public Housing Program

A Resolution approving a FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement among Sweetwater County, the City of Green River, and the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution establishing a Pay Plan and Insurance Benefits for Department Heads and Non-Bargaining Employees of the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution amending and re-enacting Resolution 88-25 to establish water rates in the city of Rock Springs

A Resolution to certify to the Sweetwater County Commissioners, the levies to be made for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2019

A Resolution setting the sewer rate for the period beginning July 1, 2018

A Resolution to accept and approve a budget submitted for the City of Rock Springs for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2019

A Resolution approving a contract between the City of Rock Springs and Jack’s Truck & Equipment, in the amount of $408,048.00, for the purchase of a Vac Truck for the Water Reclamation Facility

A Resolution approving a contract between the City of Rock Springs and Wylie Construction, Inc., in the amount of $168,500.00, for the Bunning Park Rehabilitation Project

A Resolution authorizing the discharge of uncollectible Occupation Tax debts

A Resolution renewing a Lease and Agreement between Sweetwater County, Castle Rock Hospital District, Granger, Green River, Rock Springs, Superior, Wamsutter, and the Sweetwater County 2013 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board, for the payment of rental payments and additional rentals for Fiscal Year 2018-2019

A Resolution accepting and approving a Wyoming Department of Transportation Memorandum of Agreement regarding the sale of real property owned by the City of Rock Springs in the amount of $6,670.00, with an additional $800.00 for use of a temporary construction permit area

A Resolution to accept and approve a Budget Revision to the Budget for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2018

A Resolution accepting and approving an amended Contract for Sale of Real Property located at 538 Pilot Butte Avenue, to JAMCO Rentals, LLC

Ordinances

3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 3-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” to exclude dining decks from the public areas definition

3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 4-14 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Water Service”

Executive Session— Litigation

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.