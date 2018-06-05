Rock Springs City Council Agenda for June 5

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, June 5, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items



Bid Openings

Bunning Park Area Rehabilitation Project

Water Reclamation Facility Vac Truck

Appointments

Communities Protecting the Green River—Eddie Baker (No Defined Term), Joint Appt.

Presentations & Proclamations

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport—Devon Brubaker

Police Department—Animal Control Spay/Neuter Program

Proclamation—Men’s Health Month

Public Hearings

A public hearing to discuss the proposed changes to the Housing Authority’s Admissions & Continued Occupancy Policy

Petitions

Council Committee and Board Reports

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting Minutes of April 12, 2018

Rock Springs Historical Museum Board Meeting Minutes of March 14 and April 11, 2018

Correspondence

Sweetwater County District Board of Health Meeting Agenda for May 30, 2018

Joint Powers Water Board Meeting Agenda for May 24, 2018

Bills and Claims

Bills and Claims for June 5, 2018

Salaries for May 22, 2018

New Business

Request from the Rock Springs Fire Department for permission to apply for a grant through the Wyoming State Office of Homeland Security Preparedness Grant Program

Request from the Finance Department for permission to fill a vacant Accounting Technician I or II position in the Water/Sewer Administration division

Request from Black Rock, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for Tanner’s Graduation on June 23, 2018, from 6 p.m.—midnight at the Bunning Freight Station

Request from Black Rock, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Matlock Anniversary Party on July 14, 2018, from noon to midnight at 543 Broadway

Request from the Ponderosa Bar, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Mutual Aid Mine Rescue event on June 11, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex (already approved by the Green River City Council)

Request from the Ponderosa Bar, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Mutual Aid Mine Rescue Banquet on June 14, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex (already approved by the Green River City Council)

Request from Good Times, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Whisler Chevrolet Car Show on July 7, 2018, from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. at 2200 Foothill Blvd.

Request from Good Times, Inc. to extend serving area on June 9, 2018, from 1 p.m.—9 p.m.

Request from Lew’s, Inc. to hold an outdoor party on June 23, 2018, from noon to midnight

Request from Lew’s Inc. to transfer their Liquor License to Green River to cater the 2018 Ciner Picnic on July 21, 2018, from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Green River Expedition Island (must be approved by the Green River City Council)

Request from The Pour House to hold the Annual Hiner Poker Run event with an outdoor band on June 30, 2018, from 4 p.m.—9 p.m. at 1521 9th Street

Request from The Pour House to hold the 1st Annual Ride for the Patch Poker Run event with an outdoor band on July 14, 2018, from 1 p.m.—6 p.m. at 1521 9th Street

Request from Leonard E. Merrell for a Malt Beverage Permit for the Rods on June 16, 2018, from 10 a.m.—midnight at 543 Broadway

Request from Wyoming Downs for three Liquor Catering Permits for the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo on June 26-28, 2018, from 6 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex

Request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for two Malt Beverage Permits for the Sweetwater Speedway on June 22-23, 2018, from 5 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Speedway

Resolutions

A Resolution authorizing approval of the smoke-free lease addendum for the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s Public Housing Program

A Resolution authorizing approval of revised Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policies for the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s Public Housing Program

Resolution authorizing the discharge of uncollectible debts for the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s Project Number WY006P003

A Resolution accepting and approving a lease between the City of Rock Springs and the Estate of Roy P. Boucvalt/Wideacre Properties for 455 N Front Street

A Resolution accepting and approving a Rock Springs Historic Train Depot Lease with Coal Train Coffee, LLC dba Coal Train Coffee Depot

A Resolution accepting and approving a Utility Cart Rental Agreement between Nine Iron Grill, Inc. and the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting, approving, and adopting the City of Rock Springs

Procurement Policy

p. 201 7. 2018-92 A Resolution accepting and approving Amendment One to the Cooperative Agreement between the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the City of Rock Springs for the Bitter Creek Reconstruction Plan & Design project

Ordinances

Tabled 5/15/18: 3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Section 1-604(c) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Adopting the Personnel Policies and Procedures Relating to City of Rock Springs Employees” and adopting revised Personnel Policies

3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit Dining Decks

3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit as accessory use in the I-1 Zone District above ground storage tanks for flammable and combustible liquids not to exceed 6,000 gallons

3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to increase the number of Preschool Sessions allowed for a Family Child Care Home from 6 to 10 sessions per week

2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 3-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” to exclude dining decks from the public areas definition

2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 4-14 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Water Service”

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.