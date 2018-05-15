Rock Springs City Council Agenda for May 15

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, May 15, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items



Presentations and Proclamations

Proclamation—Arbor Day

Proclamation—Kids to Parks Day

Proclamation—National Police Week

Public Hearing

Public hearing on an application submitted by Daniel Pedri to consider amending

Chapter 13 (Zoning) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs in the R-E Zone

District to reduce the minimum separation distance between a residence and animals

from 100 ft to 50 ft (Ordinance 2018-04)

Petitions

Officer and Staff Reports

Health Insurance Fund Recap—April 2018

Financial Report Summary—April 2018

Animal Control Report—April 2018

Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements—March 2018

Council Committee and Board Reports

Main Street Board Meeting Minutes of April 9, 2018

Correspondence

Letter from International Day Committee requesting assistance for this year’s event

Bills and Claims

Bills and Claims for May 15, 2018

Salaries for May 7, 2018

New Business

Approval of preliminary budget for City of Rock Springs for period ending June 30, 2019

Request from the Fire Department for permission to fill a vacant Fire Inspector position

Request from the Parks & Recreation Department for permission to fill a vacant full time Lifeguard position at the Family Recreation Center

Request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for three Malt Beverage Permits for the Stock Car Races on May 25 – 27, 2018, from 5 p.m.—12 a.m. at the Sweetwater Speedway

Request from Black Rock, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the American Legion Poker Run on June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m.—10 p.m. at 543 Broadway

Request from the American Legion Riders, Post 24 for road closure of 501 S Main Street to S Main and E Street on June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Request from the Rock Springs Police Department for permission to apply for the 2018 Bulletproof Vest Grant

Resolutions

A Resolution accepting and approving a Client Agreement between Elwood Staffing Services, Inc. and the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Fire Inspector at Pay Grade 51 for the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a contract with Weed Management Solutions in the amount of $71,070.00 for the 2018 Weed Mitigation project

A Resolution accepting and approving a 2018-2020 Collective Labor Agreement with the Firefighters Local 1499, I.A.F.F.

A Resolution accepting and approving Change Order No. 2 to the contract between the City of Rock Springs and COP Wyoming, LLC for the construction of the 20” Water Transmission Line Replacement Project – Phase I

A Resolution accepting and approving amendments to the Bylaws of the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board

Ordinances

Tabled 5/1/18: 3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Section 1-604(c) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Adopting the Personnel Policies and Procedures Relating to City of Rock Springs Employees” and adopting revised Personnel Policies

2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit Dining Decks

2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit as accessory use in the I- Zone District above ground storage tanks for flammable and combustible liquids not to exceed 6,000 gallons

2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to increase the number of Preschool Sessions allowed for a Family Child Care Home from 6 to 10 sessions per week

1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 3-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” to exclude dining decks from the public areas definition

1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 4-14 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Water Service”

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.