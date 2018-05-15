Rock Springs City Council Agenda for May 15

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, May 15, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items



Presentations and Proclamations

  • Proclamation—Arbor Day
  • Proclamation—Kids to Parks Day
  • Proclamation—National Police Week

Public Hearing

  • Public hearing on an application submitted by Daniel Pedri to consider amending
    Chapter 13 (Zoning) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs in the R-E Zone
    District to reduce the minimum separation distance between a residence and animals
    from 100 ft to 50 ft (Ordinance 2018-04)
Petitions

Officer and Staff Reports

  • Health Insurance Fund Recap—April 2018
  • Financial Report Summary—April 2018
  • Animal Control Report—April 2018
  • Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements—March 2018

Council Committee and Board Reports

  • Main Street Board Meeting Minutes of April 9, 2018

Correspondence

  • Letter from International Day Committee requesting assistance for this year’s event

Bills and Claims

  • Bills and Claims for May 15, 2018
  • Salaries for May 7, 2018

New Business

  • Approval of preliminary budget for City of Rock Springs for period ending June 30, 2019
  • Request from the Fire Department for permission to fill a vacant Fire Inspector position
  • Request from the Parks & Recreation Department for permission to fill a vacant full time Lifeguard position at the Family Recreation Center
  • Request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for three Malt Beverage Permits for the Stock Car Races on May 25 – 27, 2018, from 5 p.m.—12 a.m. at the Sweetwater Speedway
  • Request from Black Rock, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the American Legion Poker Run on June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m.—10 p.m. at 543 Broadway
  • Request from the American Legion Riders, Post 24 for road closure of 501 S Main Street to S Main and E Street on June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Request from the Rock Springs Police Department for permission to apply for the 2018 Bulletproof Vest Grant

Resolutions

  • A Resolution accepting and approving a Client Agreement between Elwood Staffing Services, Inc. and the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Fire Inspector at Pay Grade 51 for the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a contract with Weed Management Solutions in the amount of $71,070.00 for the 2018 Weed Mitigation project
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a 2018-2020 Collective Labor Agreement with the Firefighters Local 1499, I.A.F.F.
  • A Resolution accepting and approving Change Order No. 2 to the contract between the City of Rock Springs and COP Wyoming, LLC for the construction of the 20” Water Transmission Line Replacement Project – Phase I
  • A Resolution accepting and approving amendments to the Bylaws of the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board

Ordinances 

  • Tabled 5/1/18: 3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Section 1-604(c) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Adopting the Personnel Policies and Procedures Relating to City of Rock Springs Employees” and adopting revised Personnel Policies
  • 2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit Dining Decks
  • 2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit as accessory use in the I- Zone District above ground storage tanks for flammable and combustible liquids not to exceed 6,000 gallons
  • 2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to increase the number of Preschool Sessions allowed for a Family Child Care Home from 6 to 10 sessions per week
  • 1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 3-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” to exclude dining decks from the public areas definition
  • 1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 4-14 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Water Service”

Adjournment 

Check out the full agenda packet here.

