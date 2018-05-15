Rock Springs City Council Agenda for May 15

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, May 15, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Presentations and Proclamations
- Proclamation—Arbor Day
- Proclamation—Kids to Parks Day
- Proclamation—National Police Week
Public Hearing
- Public hearing on an application submitted by Daniel Pedri to consider amending
Chapter 13 (Zoning) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs in the R-E Zone
District to reduce the minimum separation distance between a residence and animals
from 100 ft to 50 ft (Ordinance 2018-04)
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Petitions
Officer and Staff Reports
- Health Insurance Fund Recap—April 2018
- Financial Report Summary—April 2018
- Animal Control Report—April 2018
- Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements—March 2018
Council Committee and Board Reports
- Main Street Board Meeting Minutes of April 9, 2018
Correspondence
- Letter from International Day Committee requesting assistance for this year’s event
Bills and Claims
- Bills and Claims for May 15, 2018
- Salaries for May 7, 2018
New Business
- Approval of preliminary budget for City of Rock Springs for period ending June 30, 2019
- Request from the Fire Department for permission to fill a vacant Fire Inspector position
- Request from the Parks & Recreation Department for permission to fill a vacant full time Lifeguard position at the Family Recreation Center
- Request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for three Malt Beverage Permits for the Stock Car Races on May 25 – 27, 2018, from 5 p.m.—12 a.m. at the Sweetwater Speedway
- Request from Black Rock, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the American Legion Poker Run on June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m.—10 p.m. at 543 Broadway
- Request from the American Legion Riders, Post 24 for road closure of 501 S Main Street to S Main and E Street on June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Request from the Rock Springs Police Department for permission to apply for the 2018 Bulletproof Vest Grant
Resolutions
- A Resolution accepting and approving a Client Agreement between Elwood Staffing Services, Inc. and the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Fire Inspector at Pay Grade 51 for the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a contract with Weed Management Solutions in the amount of $71,070.00 for the 2018 Weed Mitigation project
- A Resolution accepting and approving a 2018-2020 Collective Labor Agreement with the Firefighters Local 1499, I.A.F.F.
- A Resolution accepting and approving Change Order No. 2 to the contract between the City of Rock Springs and COP Wyoming, LLC for the construction of the 20” Water Transmission Line Replacement Project – Phase I
- A Resolution accepting and approving amendments to the Bylaws of the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board
Ordinances
- Tabled 5/1/18: 3rd Reading: An Ordinance amending Section 1-604(c) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Adopting the Personnel Policies and Procedures Relating to City of Rock Springs Employees” and adopting revised Personnel Policies
- 2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit Dining Decks
- 2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to permit as accessory use in the I- Zone District above ground storage tanks for flammable and combustible liquids not to exceed 6,000 gallons
- 2nd Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zone District Regulations” to increase the number of Preschool Sessions allowed for a Family Child Care Home from 6 to 10 sessions per week
- 1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 3-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” to exclude dining decks from the public areas definition
- 1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 4-14 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Water Service”
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.