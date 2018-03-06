Rock Springs City Council Agenda for March 6

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, March 6, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.



Agenda Items



Presentations and Proclamations

Proclamation—2018 Girl Scout Week

Communities Protecting the Green Update—Don Hartley



Public Hearing

Public hearing on an application submitted by Daniel Pedri to consider amending

Chapter 13 (Zoning) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs in the R-E Zone

District to reduce the minimum separation distance between a residence and animals

from 100 ft to 50 ft (Ordinance 2018-04)

Petitions



Council Committee and Board Reports



Correspondence

Letter from John Partain reporting the progress of the Emporium in Slovenski Dom



Bills and Claims

Bills and Claims for March 6, 2018

Salaries for February 22, 2018



New Business

Request from the Rock Springs Historical Museum for permission to apply for a grant

through the Historic Architecture Assistance Fund Program

Request from the Police Department for permission to apply for the 2019 Highway

Safety Grant

Safety Grant

Request from the Police Department to fill a vacant Community Service Officer

position

position



Resolutions

A Resolution accepting and approving a sales agreement with Amanda Clawson-Walker to purchase the police dog, Akina

A Resolution accepting and approving a contract amendment for Engineering Services with Nelson Engineering for the Rock Springs 20” Water Transmission Line Replacement Project Phase I

A Resolution accepting and approving a change request from Point & Pay, LLC

A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Laborer, for the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position

of Museum Administrative Assistant, for the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Community Service Officer at pay grade 34, for the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Crossing Guard, for the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Evidence Technician at a pay grade 36, for the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Evidence Coordinator at pay grade 38, for the City of Rock Springs



Ordinances

1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of

the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming, entitled “Zone District Regulations”



Executive Session– Personnel



Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.