Rock Springs City Council Agenda for March 6

By Olivia Kennah -
55
Views

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, March 6, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items



Presentations and Proclamations

  • Proclamation—2018 Girl Scout Week
  • Communities Protecting the Green Update—Don Hartley



Public Hearing

  • Public hearing on an application submitted by Daniel Pedri to consider amending
    Chapter 13 (Zoning) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs in the R-E Zone
    District to reduce the minimum separation distance between a residence and animals
    from 100 ft to 50 ft (Ordinance 2018-04)
Advertisement - Story continues below...



Petitions



Council Committee and Board Reports



Correspondence

  • Letter from John Partain reporting the progress of the Emporium in Slovenski Dom



Bills and Claims

  • Bills and Claims for March 6, 2018
  • Salaries for February 22, 2018



New Business

  • Request from the Rock Springs Historical Museum for permission to apply for a grant
    through the Historic Architecture Assistance Fund Program
  • Request from the Police Department for permission to apply for the 2019 Highway
    Safety Grant
  • Request from the Police Department to fill a vacant Community Service Officer
    position



Resolutions

  • A Resolution accepting and approving a sales agreement with Amanda Clawson-Walker to purchase the police dog, Akina
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a contract amendment for Engineering Services with Nelson Engineering for the Rock Springs 20” Water Transmission Line Replacement Project Phase I
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a change request from Point & Pay, LLC
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Laborer, for the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position
    of Museum Administrative Assistant, for the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Community Service Officer at pay grade 34, for the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Crossing Guard, for the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Evidence Technician at a pay grade 36, for the City of Rock Springs
  • A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Evidence Coordinator at pay grade 38, for the City of Rock Springs



Ordinances 

  • 1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of
    the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming, entitled “Zone District Regulations”



Executive Session– Personnel



Adjournment 

Check out the full agenda packet here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR