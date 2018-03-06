Rock Springs City Council Agenda for March 6

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, March 6, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Presentations and Proclamations
- Proclamation—2018 Girl Scout Week
- Communities Protecting the Green Update—Don Hartley
Public Hearing
- Public hearing on an application submitted by Daniel Pedri to consider amending
Chapter 13 (Zoning) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs in the R-E Zone
District to reduce the minimum separation distance between a residence and animals
from 100 ft to 50 ft (Ordinance 2018-04)
Petitions
Council Committee and Board Reports
Correspondence
- Letter from John Partain reporting the progress of the Emporium in Slovenski Dom
Bills and Claims
- Bills and Claims for March 6, 2018
- Salaries for February 22, 2018
New Business
- Request from the Rock Springs Historical Museum for permission to apply for a grant
through the Historic Architecture Assistance Fund Program
- Request from the Police Department for permission to apply for the 2019 Highway
Safety Grant
- Request from the Police Department to fill a vacant Community Service Officer
position
Resolutions
- A Resolution accepting and approving a sales agreement with Amanda Clawson-Walker to purchase the police dog, Akina
- A Resolution accepting and approving a contract amendment for Engineering Services with Nelson Engineering for the Rock Springs 20” Water Transmission Line Replacement Project Phase I
- A Resolution accepting and approving a change request from Point & Pay, LLC
- A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Laborer, for the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position
of Museum Administrative Assistant, for the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Community Service Officer at pay grade 34, for the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Crossing Guard, for the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Evidence Technician at a pay grade 36, for the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution accepting and approving a job description for the position of Police Evidence Coordinator at pay grade 38, for the City of Rock Springs
Ordinances
- 1st Reading: An Ordinance amending Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of
the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming, entitled “Zone District Regulations”
Executive Session– Personnel
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.