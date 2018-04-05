Rock Springs City Wide Clean Up Event Will be May 19

ROCK SPRINGS– Starting in May will be Rock Springs’ 15th Annual City Wide Clean Up event, in which the community can volunteer to help clean up the city and then join each other for a thank you lunch at Young at Heart Senior Center on May 19.





“Starting May 1st, there will be 3,000 orange bags, and bottled water, and gloves at the Chamber of Commerce for the volunteers, and you can sign up at that time for you area,” Rock Springs City Councilor and self-proclaimed trash queen Glennise Wendorf said during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

People can register to volunteer as an individual, a group, or as a business. When registering, people will choose a designated area to clean.

Once registered, people can clean any time from their date of sign up until May 19. Volunteers should leave the orange bags by the road, as they will be picked up for them.



Thank You Lunch on May 19

The free thank you lunch will take place on May 19 at Young at Heart Senior Center at 1 pm. The lunch will also include “lots of free prizes,” Wendorf said.

