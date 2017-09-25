Rock Springs Community Center Suffers Water Service Line Break

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Community Center, located on K Street in downtown Rock Springs suffered a broken service line on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The leak left 3-4 inches of water in the basement.

The city’s insurance company has been notified and the claims process has begun.

The organizations that lease space in the building including, Experience Works and the Sweetwater County Family Resource Center have been asked to operate from another location while repairs are being made.

The exact timeline of those repairs is unknown at this time.