Rock Springs Community Health Center Has Opened Their Doors!

Now Open – Rock Springs Community Health Center!

Rock Springs Community Health Center officially opened Monday, September 11th. Our health center hours will be Monday – Friday , 9:00 am – 6:00 pm . Pharmacy hours are 9:30 am – 6:30 pm . . We offer a wide array of personal and family health services including; Medical, OB/GYN, Pharmacy, Dental, and Behavioral Health services. We are the place of choice for high-quality health services in the Sweetwater area. For your convenience, we accept a variety of insurance plans as well as private pay. . Rock Springs Community Health Center also offers a sliding fee scale which can provide a discount for those patients who qualify. We are accepting new patients, please call and schedule today! (307) 212-5116 . Rock Springs Community Health Center is the eighth health center as part of the Bear Lake Community Health Center network. We have health centers in Evanston, Wyoming, Garden City, Logan, North Logan, Hyrum, Brigham City, Utah, and Montpelier, Idaho. We care about you and would love the opportunity to help with any health concerns you may have.

Family Practice Did you know that Rock Springs Community Health Center cares for your whole family? Our providers specialize in primary care for every age and every stage of life from newborns to infants and adolescents to the elderly. Our compassionate approach to wellness aims to prevent, diagnose, and treat a variety of conditions before they become serious. . Women’s Health From birth control and child birth to infertility, incontinence, and menopause, the topics are decidedly delicate. . At Rock Springs Community Health Center we know the bonds we will build together take time. That is why we invite you to get to know us. Whether it is your first annual exam, your fourth child or your sixth sense telling you something is changing, we are here to help you every step of the way.

. Pharmacy Are you looking to save money on your prescriptions? We offer special pricing for all current patients. As a current patient of Rock Springs Community Health Center, you are eligible for special pricing for all of your prescriptions. This means we can meet or beat other pharmacy prices. . We bill most insurances. You will experience no more waiting in long lines, fast communication with your provider if there is a concern with your prescription, and a friendly, knowledgeable staff. The bottom line is we can save you time and money!

. Dental Making your visit a comfortable and relaxing experience is our goal here at Rock Springs Community Health Center. We have assembled an experienced team, and a comfortable, caring environment, providing our patients with a complete range of preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental care. . We listen carefully to each patient’s individual needs. Working together, we will develop a plan to give you an attractive, healthy smile that will last a lifetime.

. Behavioral Health Do you ever wish there was just someone you could talk to? Rock Springs Community Health Center provides therapy services for children, teens, couples, individuals and families struggling with anxiety, depression, adjustment, relational issues and more. Call today to set up your first meeting. . Still accepting applications for a full or part-time OB/GYN and a full-time Behavioral Health counselor.

Apply Today

For more information on these job openings and how to be part of the great team email resume to hr@cvchc.org.

Visit us at www.BLCHC.org or call our Human Resources Department at 307-789-8290.

Rock Springs Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer

We are excited to serve the patients of Rock Springs with our various services; Medical, OB/GYN, Behavior Health, Dental and Pharmacy.

We take most insurance, offer a sliding scale program and provide a discount pharmacy program.

