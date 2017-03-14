Rock Springs Fire Department Issues Press Release On Zoobecks Fire

ROCK SPRINGS — At approximately 12:03 am on Tuesday, March 14, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to 501 Center Street – Zoobeck’s – for a report of a possible structure fire.
Initial reports from Rock Springs Police Officers on the scene described heavy smoke coming from the 2nd story windows. Rock Springs Fire Department initially responded with two pumpers and a ladder truck, later requesting additional manpower and backfill to maintain response capabilities.
The fire was initially in the basement of the structure and extended to the 2nd story. Crews attempted to access the seat of the fire in the basement; however, intense heat and smoke compromised the ability to continue suppression efforts via an interior attack.
Upon reports of significant involvement of the structural components of the building, the Incident Commander ordered and “all-out” for crews on scene and continued suppression from the exterior of the building.
The fire was confined to the middle section of the building. Efforts to extinguish the fire were frustrated by the collapse of the main floor, which created hidden pockets of fire that were difficult to reach with attack streams. The fire was declared controlled at 4:12 am.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no information as to origin is available at this time. Although the majority of the animals and fish succumbed to the fire, firefighters were able to rescue most of the reptiles after the fire was controlled. The loss is estimated at over $1 million in property and inventory.
Curly you don’t know this family.ily or what your talking about. There is NO WAY THEY WOULD HAVE PUT ONE ANIMAL IN HARMS WAY !!! NOT ONE ,!!! they even try saving the ones that’s getting ready to be put down To the pound. So try to know what your saying before you open your mouth. Is it that hard to believe there still good people around? There going through hell right now and saying shit like that makes it worse. I’ve known them for years and this was not there doing !!!!
Insurance burn…
Curly, Why you got to be such an ass lick everywhere you go!🤡
Great store! Hate to see this.
I made a couple of purchases there this past September. The staff and management were quite personable and I enjoyed doing business there. I don’t like bad things happening to good people like that.
If I recall a high end home audio systems store was located in a building on that lot in the late 70’s. An extensive fire occurred there about a week after Thanksgiving when inventory was at its pre-Christmas level.
Do you remember “Fatso’s”, before Audio West and Audio World?
The fire is a terrible thing! I’m sad.