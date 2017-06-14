Rock Springs Game Warden Dave Hays Ready To Retire

GREEN RIVER—After an interesting and very rewarding 39 years working for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Rock Springs Game Warden Dave Hays is now ready to retire.

Hays, an Iowa native, graduated from University of Wyoming in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology and Wildlife Management. Hays began his career with the WGFD in 1978 as a temporary laborer at Horse Creek Feedgrounds. He transferred to the Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office, working various temporary appointments as a check station technician, biologist aid, district biologist, and eventually, a game warden trainee in Glenrock in 1982. In 1983, after graduating from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, Hays was assigned to Alcova to work as a watercraft enforcement officer and, later that year, to work in the Cheyenne Game and Fish Headquarters. In 1984, Hays was assigned to Douglas and served as the district game warden in Converse County for 10 years. Hays transferred to Green River in 1994 and to Rock Springs in 1997, where he has been district game warden for the past 20 years.

In 1993, Hays received the statewide WGFD Peer Recognition Award and was also named Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Wyoming Game Warden Association.

“We are all grateful for Dave’s service to our state and its wildlife for over three decades,” said Game and Fish Chief Game Warden Brian Nesvik. ”He served dutifully to fulfill all of his responsibilities in protecting and managing Wyoming wildlife resources. He is known to be a straight forward game warden always willing to provide his input into how Wyoming’s wildlife can be managed best.”

“Dave has been around long enough that there aren’t many situations that he hasn’t dealt with before,” added Green River Game Warden Andy Roosa. ”He is definitely one of the guys that I and other game wardens call when we need some advice on how to handle difficult cases and situations. He is always willing to help out when needed and still puts in as many hours as anyone during the busy seasons, even after 39 years. It will be a big loss to the Department and the Green River Region not having his knowledge and experience to call on.”

“Dave was a great neighboring warden; always there when I needed assistance and always ready to help,” said Baggs Game Warden Kim Olson.”Dave was always full of good advice and looked at the whole problem. He was also a great firearms instructor. He will be missed, but he is due for some fun and free time!”

“From the first day I started this career I would often think to myself, I can’t believe I’m getting paid to do this,” Hays said. “After almost four decades, I still have a few of those same reflective moments.”

Hays shares his life with his two sons, David and Evan, and is moving to Nebraska with a fishing pole in one hand and a rifle in the other.