Rock Springs and Green River Basketball Games in Jackson Postponed

ROCK SPRINGS – Weather has struck again.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will not make the trip to Jackson tonight due to closed roads. The schools are working to reschedule the conference games.

The Green River High School teams will also not be traveling to Jackson for their games on Saturday. GRHS Athletic Director Tony Beardsley said the Jackson School District has canceled all activities for this weekend due to dangerous road and area conditions

Rock Springs is scheduled to play in Evanston on Saturday with the Lady Tigers tipping at 6 p.m.