Rock Springs High School Rotary Students Of The Month

ROCK SPRINGS — Amanda Borders and Brooklynne Stauffer are the Rotary Club Rock Springs High School Students of the Month. Rotary recognized and celebrated the academic accomplishments of these two academic standouts and their parents at a March Rotary meeting.

Amanda has 4.0-grade point, an ACT score of 24 and is a member of the National Honors Society. She has earned honor roll six years in a row. Amanda will have over 200 hours of community service through the Health Academy, NHS, and other groups. She is a certified nursing assistant and works at Mountain Aire as a vet tech. For fun, she loves to ride and show horses. Amanda wants to become a large animal veterinarian.

Brooklynne Stauffer has a 3.97-grade point, an ACT score of 28 and skipped the first grade. She is captain of the high school dance team. Her father, David, proudly pointed out they won State this year. Brooklynne is a member of the Health Academy, assistant dance teacher, and gymnastics coach.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She has donated over 80 community service hours ranging from visiting the elderly to volunteering at charity events. For fun, she enjoys dancing and painting. Brooklynne wants to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing and possibly work in OBGYN.

For their senior project, both Amanda and Brooklynne made Chemo Care Packages for kids with cancer. Both are also planning to attend the University of Wyoming starting in the fall.

“Rotary recognizes the top students, but the parents, teachers, and counselors all played a large part. It is amazing what these students have already accomplished,” said President Tim Savage.